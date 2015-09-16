"To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the Heaven."
Ecclesiastes 3:1
I had the privilege of knowing Andrew Breitbart before he left us far too early back in 2012, and it truly has been an honor to have my byline on the website he founded during this past year.
But, as the Bible verse (and song) says, to every thing there is a season, and the season of my time as a writer with Breitbart has come to an end.
I started blogging on a whim in 2010, mainly because I was tired of yelling at the television and decided I wanted an outlet. I put even less thought into creating my now-infamous Twitter account @rumpfshaker back in March 2009. Growing my audience over the years, first at this site and then at others, to a national reach has really been an amazing experience. Most of all, the wonderful people I have met in the conservative movement, many of whom have become friends, have been a marvelous blessing in my life.
I want to take a moment and say thank you to my editors, Brandon Darby, the Managing Director of Breitbart Texas, and Rich Tucker, the editor for Big Government. I learned more than I can possibly explain from them. Writing, at least for me, is an incredibly personal endeavor and it's not always easy to have someone edit something you've created. But both Brandon and Rich made my headlines suck less, cured me of the habit of burying the lede, and made me a better writer and sharper thinker. I will always be grateful for what they taught me and it was a joy to work with both of them.
There are a lot of reasons to be cynical right now about politics -- oh, are there ever! -- but I truly believe that there are still good-hearted, intelligent, ethical people who are just crazy enough to run for office, and I still believe that conservatives will manage to elect some of them next year.
As for what's next for me, I'll be contributing at OpportunityLives.com and hope you'll check out my articles and the many other great writers they have there. I have a few other projects in the works, and I'll be writing on this site again more. 2016 is shaping up to be a wild, entertaining, exciting ride, and I'm glad I'll continue to be able to be a part of the story.
Thank you to all of you who have followed me these past few years. I've enjoyed sharing my thoughts on my little corner of the internet with you and I look forward to continuing to do so. Most of all, thank you to my friends and family, whose love and support makes this all worthwhile.
- Sarah
Follow me on Twitter at @rumpfshaker
