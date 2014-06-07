I just started writing a few articles for Breitbart Texas, and my first byline appeared this afternoon. Check it out:
Young Republicans Reject Current Texas GOP Platform
The current Republican Party of Texas platform is an overwhelmingly long list of over two hundred and fifty items. In my opinion (shared by the Young Republicans I interviewed for the article), the platform is way too long, way too complicated, and the most logical strategy would be to throw the entire thing out and start over with a simpler, more focused list of core principles.
While the YR organizations do not take official positions in opposition to the official RPT platform, there does seem to be a strong consensus among individual members that a simpler platform would serve the party better. It's too late for any meaningful reforms to the platform this year but here's to 2016!
Read the article here.
