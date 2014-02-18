Sink, Sank, Sunk

|Alex Sink and David Jolly
This disconnect with the unpopularity of Obamacare creates an opportunity for Sink's Republican challenger David Jolly and his supporters. American Crossroads released an ad today, titled "Sunk," featuring compelling interviews with Pinellas County seniors that highlight other troubling details from Sink's record:
American Crossroads: "Sunk" FL 13
All the analysis I've seen of this race has it too close to call and winnable by either candidate. It will all depend on turnout, so if you live in FL-13, GO VOTE.
See Pinellas County early voting locations here, instructions for requesting absentee ballots here, and election day locations here.
