Tuesday, February 18, 2014

Sink, Sank, Sunk

Alex Sink and David Jolly
If Alex Sink thought she'd have an easy path to Congress in Florida's 13th District, she was badly mistaken. Perhaps realizing she cannot run from her past support for Obamacare, she instead continues to enthusiastically promote it during her campaign, leading to awkward moments such as a recent interview in which she referred to job losses caused by Obamacare as "an exciting prospect."

This disconnect with the unpopularity of Obamacare creates an opportunity for Sink's Republican challenger David Jolly and his supporters. American Crossroads released an ad today, titled "Sunk," featuring compelling interviews with Pinellas County seniors that highlight other troubling details from Sink's record:



American Crossroads: "Sunk" FL 13

All the analysis I've seen of this race has it too close to call and winnable by either candidate. It will all depend on turnout, so if you live in FL-13, GO VOTE.

See Pinellas County early voting locations here, instructions for requesting absentee ballots here, and election day locations here.


Posted by Sarah Elizabeth Rumpf at 12:58 PM
