One Year in Texas!

Tomorrow marks the one year anniversary of when I moved to Texas.
I started out the year with a bang, hanging out with Senator Ted Cruz at a Young Conservatives of Texas reception the very next night.
I'll always love Florida and all my family and friends there, but TEXAS IS AWESOME and I'm very happy to be in Austin.
Thanks to all of you who have followed along on my little corner of the internet here. Best wishes to everyone for a great weekend.
|Original instagram post on 2/8/2013
