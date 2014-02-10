Monday, February 10, 2014

My calendar is broken.

Help. I need someone to send me a new calendar. Mine is broken.

Today is CLEARLY not February 10th...it HAS to be April Fool's Day:



I give up. Seriously. Someone help me. I can't tell what day it is. Broken calendar? Or maybe I'm trapped in some sort of time vortex...?

Perhaps the only logical explanation.

Follow me on Twitter at @rumpfshaker

Posted by Sarah Elizabeth Rumpf at 4:57 PM
Labels: , , , , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Creative Commons License

Creative Commons License
Permissions beyond the scope of this license are available here.