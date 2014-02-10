My calendar is broken.

Help. I need someone to send me a new calendar. Mine is broken.
Today is CLEARLY not February 10th...it HAS to be April Fool's Day:
- Obamacare employer mandate delayed...AGAIN. No, not the previous "let's wait until after the 2014 midterms" delay. This a new "2016 sounds peachy-keen!" delay.
I give up. Seriously. Someone help me. I can't tell what day it is. Broken calendar? Or maybe I'm trapped in some sort of time vortex...?
|Perhaps the only logical explanation.
Follow me on Twitter at @rumpfshaker
No comments:
Post a Comment