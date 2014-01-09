Scott Turner, You Can't Run For President

At the opening lunch for the Texas Public Policy Foundation's annual Policy Orientation, the speech by State Representative Scott Turner (@ScottTurnerTX on Twitter) knocked it out of the park.
Turner has a very compelling personal story, about the importance of never quitting as you fight to achieve your goals. He mentioned several times in his life where someone told him he'd "never" be able to do something: "you'll never make the football team," "you'll never play college football," "you'll never be a starter," "you'll never play in the NFL," "you'll never be elected," and so on.
I'm going to go ahead and aim high and tell Representative Turner that he'll never be elected President...but I think I'd be fine telling him he can't run for Congress or Governor either. ;)
Everyone who was in the audience was inspired and excited by Turner's remarks, and I encourage you to watch it in its entirety.
YouTube | Rep. Scott Turner at TPPF's Policy Orientation
UPDATE: Here's a great post from PJ Media's Bryan Preston, who's also attending Policy Orientation. He rightfully calls Turner a "rising conservative star" and notes that the speech left no one disappointed.
Turner has a very compelling personal story, about the importance of never quitting as you fight to achieve your goals. He mentioned several times in his life where someone told him he'd "never" be able to do something: "you'll never make the football team," "you'll never play college football," "you'll never be a starter," "you'll never play in the NFL," "you'll never be elected," and so on.
I'm going to go ahead and aim high and tell Representative Turner that he'll never be elected President...but I think I'd be fine telling him he can't run for Congress or Governor either. ;)
Everyone who was in the audience was inspired and excited by Turner's remarks, and I encourage you to watch it in its entirety.
YouTube | Rep. Scott Turner at TPPF's Policy Orientation
UPDATE: Here's a great post from PJ Media's Bryan Preston, who's also attending Policy Orientation. He rightfully calls Turner a "rising conservative star" and notes that the speech left no one disappointed.
Follow me on Twitter at @rumpfshaker
Wow, what an impressive individual... thanks for sharing, Sarah!ReplyDelete