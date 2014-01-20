Lyrics: She's Got #WendyDavisLies

She's Got #WendyDavisLies
Set to the tune of "Bette Davis Eyes," by Kim Carnes
Her filibuster flies
Her heart is always cold
She’s got #WendyDavisLies
She’ll turn her sneakers on you
The media won’t question her twice
Fundraises in New York, oh
She’s got #WendyDavisLies
And she’ll tease you
She’ll unease you
All the better just to please you
She’s precocious and she knows just
What it takes to make HuffPo blush
Battleground Texas just purrs and sighs
She’s got #WendyDavisLies
She’ll let you pay her loans
It whets her appetite
She’ll leave you all alone
She’s got Wendy Davis lies
She’ll filibuster for you
Late term abortion’s her fight
Dreams she’ll turn Texas blue
She’s got #WendyDavisLies
She’ll expose you, when she snows you
With her tweets, B.S. she throws you
She’s ferocious and she knows just
What it takes to make DailyKos blush
Progress Texas thinks she’s so fly
She’s got #WendyDavisLies
And she’ll tease you
She’ll unease you
All the better just to please ya
She’s precocious, and she knows just
What it takes to make Burnt Orange blush
MSNBC thinks she’s so fly
She’s got #WendyDavisLies
She’ll tease you
She’ll unease you
Just to please ya
She’s got #WendyDavisLies
She’ll expose you, when she snows you
She knows ya
She’s got #WendyDavisLies
Follow me on Twitter at @rumpfshaker
No comments:
Post a Comment