Monday, January 20, 2014

Lyrics: She's Got #WendyDavisLies

Some song lyrics inspired by Wendy Davis' latest little media snafu...

She's Got #WendyDavisLies
Set to the tune of "Bette Davis Eyes," by Kim Carnes

Her hair is Barbie gold
Her filibuster flies
Her heart is always cold
She’s got #WendyDavisLies
She’ll turn her sneakers on you
The media won’t question her twice
Fundraises in New York, oh
She’s got #WendyDavisLies

And she’ll tease you
She’ll unease you
All the better just to please you
She’s precocious and she knows just
What it takes to make HuffPo blush
Battleground Texas just purrs and sighs
She’s got #WendyDavisLies

 She’ll let you pay her loans
It whets her appetite
She’ll leave you all alone
She’s got Wendy Davis lies
She’ll filibuster for you
Late term abortion’s her fight
Dreams she’ll turn Texas blue
She’s got #WendyDavisLies

 She’ll expose you, when she snows you
With her tweets, B.S. she throws you
She’s ferocious and she knows just
What it takes to make DailyKos blush
Progress Texas thinks she’s so fly
She’s got #WendyDavisLies

 And she’ll tease you
She’ll unease you
All the better just to please ya
She’s precocious, and she knows just
What it takes to make Burnt Orange blush
MSNBC thinks she’s so fly
She’s got #WendyDavisLies

 She’ll tease you
She’ll unease you
Just to please ya
She’s got #WendyDavisLies
She’ll expose you, when she snows you
She knows ya
She’s got #WendyDavisLies



Posted by Sarah Elizabeth Rumpf at 9:34 PM
