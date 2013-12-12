Thursday, December 12, 2013

"Piece of mind?"

These people are running your government and taking over your health care. *shudder*

From the official White House twitter feed:



"Piece" of mind? Ummm. That sounds kind of painful, you guys. And what if it's a piece that I really need? I mean, the parts of my brain that still remember the mailing address for my college dorm freshman year can go, but what if I forget my Twitter password? Plus, this is such a messy gift. My mom would not appreciate this very much at all, and I have no idea how to wrap little bits of my brain for Christmas. Sigh.

A screencap in case someone in the White House finds a dictionary and deletes the tweet:


Yeah, I don't think this would give my mother (a retired Latin teacher who made sure I knew the difference between "who" and "whom" growing up) peace of mind, but it might make her want to give me a dictionary.

Follow me on Twitter at @rumpfshaker

Posted by Sarah Elizabeth Rumpf at 3:00 PM
Labels: , , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Creative Commons License

Creative Commons License
Permissions beyond the scope of this license are available here.