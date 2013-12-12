These people are running your government and taking over your health care. *shudder*
From the official White House twitter feed:
"Piece" of mind? Ummm. That sounds kind of painful, you guys. And what if it's a piece that I really need? I mean, the parts of my brain that still remember the mailing address for my college dorm freshman year can go, but what if I forget my Twitter password? Plus, this is such a messy gift. My mom would not appreciate this very much at all, and I have no idea how to wrap little bits of my brain for Christmas. Sigh.
A screencap in case someone in the White House finds a dictionary and deletes the tweet:
Yeah, I don't think this would give my mother (a retired Latin teacher who made sure I knew the difference between "who" and "whom" growing up) peace of mind, but it might make her want to give me a dictionary.
