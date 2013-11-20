Liberals worried about cost of government regulations, LOL

We've spent the past few years watching conservatives argue that Obamacare would have disastrous effects on the health care system, in no small part because it imposes a massive regulatory burden on medical providers and insurance companies. Obama and his Democrat Congresscritters have discounted such concerns, characterizing this as a necessary sacrifice to provide health care to Americans.
We see a similar debate regarding environmental issues, where liberal environmentalists preach that the high cost of complying with an increasingly meddlesome and arbitrary EPA is a burden rightfully borne by those evil corporations.
Now, after the U.S. Supreme Court allowed HB2 (Texas' new law restricting abortions after five months unless the life of the mother was at risk and requiring certain safety standards at clinics) to take effect, the media are reporting that "at least 12 Texas abortion clinics have been closed."
Isn't that just fascinating? I mean, not a single word in HB2 required any clinics to close, so what's happening here?
What the law actually does is impose safety requirements such as maintaining the same cleanliness standards as other outpatient surgical facilities and require the procedures to be attended by a medical doctor with admitting privileges at a local hospital. Regardless of your opinion on the abortion debate, it is a medical procedure, and medical procedures are not without risk. Anyone who denies these facts is lying, an idiot, or both.
So, what's happening here is the clinics had to comply with regulations that would cost them money. Rather than invest the funds needed to make sure that they were able to provide safe medical abortion services, the clinics are closing.
This leads directly to another key example of liberal hypocrisy: the complete misrepresentation of how abortion clinics like Planned Parenthood operate. From The Federalist's Mollie Hemingway:
Planned Parenthood's Abortion Theater
Planned Parenthood frequently tells the media — and the media totally lap it up — that 97 percent of its business has nothing whatsoever to do with abortion. Pro-lifers have been debunking the statistic or otherwise treating it skeptically for years, but the claim is made repeatedly...
So the question is obvious. If 97% of Planned Parenthood’s services aren't abortion, why in the world would an abortion regulation cause a dozen Planned Parenthood clinics to close?
I guess the rule is, government regulations only impose an unacceptable burden when it's liberal philosophies that they affect. OK then. At least we know now.
