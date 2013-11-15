Clarence Thomas: "This country isn't perfect, but it’s perfectible"

|Photo: @JusticeWillett
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas spoke last night at a dinner during the Federalist Society's annual conference in Washington, D.C., and attendee David Lat has a great write-up at the Above the Law blog:
I'll let you read the post yourself but just want to point out a few highlights. There's not one but two citations to Texas Supreme Court Justice Don Willett's famous Twitter account, including this delightful gem:
#Nerdvana -- Ain't no party like a FedSoc party 'cause a FedSoc party don't estop. #FedSoc2013 cc: @FedSoc @DavidLat @atlblog
— Don Willett (@JusticeWillett) November 14, 2013
Seriously, if you have a Twitter account and you're not following @JusticeWillett, your Twitter experience is defective by definition.
Also note Thomas' powerful remarks about what President Abraham Lincoln's Gettysburg Address means to him:
If not for the Thirteenth Amendment, the Fourteenth Amendment, and the Fifteenth Amendment, I wouldn't be sitting here today. I wouldn't be sitting on the Supreme Court of the United States. This country isn't perfect, but it’s perfectible. That’s what Lincoln’s words mean to me.
Follow me on Twitter at @rumpfshaker
No comments:
Post a Comment