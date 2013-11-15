Friday, November 15, 2013

Clarence Thomas: "This country isn't perfect, but it’s perfectible"

Photo: @JusticeWillett
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas spoke last night at a dinner during the Federalist Society's annual conference in Washington, D.C., and attendee David Lat has a great write-up at the Above the Law blog:


I'll let you read the post yourself but just want to point out a few highlights. There's not one but two citations to Texas Supreme Court Justice Don Willett's famous Twitter account, including this delightful gem:

Also note Thomas' powerful remarks about what President Abraham Lincoln's Gettysburg Address means to him:
If not for the Thirteenth Amendment, the Fourteenth Amendment, and the Fifteenth Amendment, I wouldn't be sitting here today. I wouldn't be sitting on the Supreme Court of the United States. This country isn't perfect, but it’s perfectible. That’s what Lincoln’s words mean to me.

