Barbie was right: Math IS hard

|Apparently Barbie is a Democrat.
Mattel removed the offensive quote from Barbie's repertoire, but it looks like they may need to start manufacturing that doll again for young Democrat ladies.
Millions of Americans whose health insurance policies are being cancelled due to Obamacare are now facing significantly higher premiums, the job market continues to be stagnant pretty much everywhere except Texas, the federal government has completely taken over the student loan system...
But, hey, ladies! At least Obamacare lets us get free birth control pills! Yeah!
I don't know about you, but personally, I put a higher priority on having a full time job than someone giving me a product that costs less than $20 a month. And "free" birth control doesn't seem like such a good deal when it comes with an insurance policy that costs hundreds more a month.
Sigh. I guess Barbie was right. Math is tough...at least if you're a Democrat.
If there's really a War on Women, we need to start fighting the right battles, ladies.
|"Free" birth control, yay! Oops, sorry about
your insurance policy getting cancelled.
